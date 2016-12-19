版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Cervus Equipment announces amended and extended syndicated credit facility

Dec 19 Cervus Equipment Corp :

* Cervus Equipment Corp says extension of facility extends maturity to December 19, 2019 compared to December 21, 2017 prior to extension

* Cervus Equipment Corporation announces amended and extended syndicated credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

