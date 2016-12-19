版本:
BRIEF-Afton Chemical to acquire Aditivos Mexicanos

Dec 19 Afton Chemical Corp:

* Afton Chemical Corporation - deal for approximately $182.5 million

* Afton Chemical announces acquisition of Aditivos Mexicanos, S.A. De C.V. Source text for Eikon:

