BRIEF-TransAlta sees 2017 comparable FFO $765 mln-$855 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 TransAlta Corp :
* Confirming its 2016 outlook
* TransAlta Corp - corporation also expects to raise between $400 and $600 million of debt secured by portfolio of contracted assets in 2017
* Sees 2017 comparable EBITDA $1,025 million to $1,135 million
* TransAlta Corp sees 2017 fleet availability between 88% to 90%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TransAlta Corp - net debt at end of 2016 is expected to be in range of $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion
* TransAlta -expects to invest $200 to $250 million to complete construction of South Hedland and position co for success in growing its renewables platform in 2017
* TransAlta Corp sees 2017 sustaining capital $260 million to $280 million
* Sees 2017 comparable FFO $765 million to $855 million
* TransAlta -although Alberta power market is expected to remain over supplied in 2017, co expects to deliver comparable FCF in range of $300 million to $365 million
* TransAlta Corp announces 2017 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.