版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-UR-Energy names Jeffrey Klenda as president and CEO

Dec 19 Ur-energy Inc

* klenda will also continue as chairman of board of directors

* UR-Energy names Jeffrey Klenda as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

