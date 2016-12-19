版本:
BRIEF-Worthington's Q2 earnings per share $0.72

Dec 19 Worthington Industries Inc :

* Worthington reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 sales $727.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $721.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

