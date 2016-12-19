版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 07:11 BJT

BRIEF-Ingalls shipbuilding awarded $1.46 bln for amphibious transport dock fort lauderdale

Dec 19 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* Photo release--ingalls shipbuilding awarded $1.46 billion for construction of amphibious transport dock fort lauderdale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐