BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire Mercedes-Benz West Island dealership property

Dec 19 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Addition of property is expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO on a per unit basis

* REIT intends to satisfy purchase price through draws on its existing credit facilities

* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire MERCEDES-BENZ West Island dealership property in Montreal for $20.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

