BRIEF-Firm capital announces Washington D.C. joint venture investment

Dec 19 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp

* Joint venture will be funded, in part, through assumption of 2 mortgages totalling $7.8 million

* Announces Washington D.C. joint venture investment, closing of New York City joint venture investment and update on share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

