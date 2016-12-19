版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Janssen Sciences Ireland UC says positive results from first Phase III studies of investigational two-drug HIV treatment regimen

Dec 19 Janssen Sciences Ireland UC -

* Press release - Positive results from first Phase III studies of investigational two-drug HIV treatment regimen

* Janssen Sciences Ireland UC - Rilpivirine (Janssen) and Dolutegravir (ViiV Healthcare) met primary endpoint of non inferiority at week 48

* Janssen Sciences Ireland UC - Anticipated that regulatory submissions for Rilpivirine and Dolutegravir as a single tablet will be made in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

