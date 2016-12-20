版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 13:28 BJT

BRIEF-Resolute Energy prices public offering at $38/share

Dec 20 Resolute Energy Corp

* Says has priced its underwritten public offering of 3,800,000 shares of its common at a price of $38.00 per share

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

