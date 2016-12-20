版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 13:27 BJT

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces launch of aircraft leasing subsidiary, $200 mln private placement

Dec 20 Chorus Aviation Inc :

* Says new subsidiary will build a global, regional aircraft leasing platform

* Says Fairfax investment consists of 200,000 convertible units at a price of $1,000 cad per convertible unit

* Says will use proceeds of Fairfax investment primarily to fund growth of corporation's regional aircraft leasing business

* Chorus Aviation announces launch of aircraft leasing subsidiary and a $200 million private placement of convertible debt units to Fairfax financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

