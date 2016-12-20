BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces launch of aircraft leasing subsidiary, $200 mln private placement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Chorus Aviation Inc :
* Says new subsidiary will build a global, regional aircraft leasing platform
* Says Fairfax investment consists of 200,000 convertible units at a price of $1,000 cad per convertible unit
* Says will use proceeds of Fairfax investment primarily to fund growth of corporation's regional aircraft leasing business
* Chorus Aviation announces launch of aircraft leasing subsidiary and a $200 million private placement of convertible debt units to Fairfax financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.