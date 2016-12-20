BRIEF-Great Panther Silver to acquire Coricancha Polymetallic Mine in Peru

Dec 20 Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Great Panther will acquire Coricancha from Nyrstar for a purchase price comprising US$0.1 million to be paid on closing

* Great Panther Silver - has entered into agreement with units of Nyrstar N.V. To acquire Coricancha gold-silver-lead-zinc-copper mine and mill complex

