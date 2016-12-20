版本:
BRIEF-Nidec expands own share repurchase plan

Dec 20 Nidec Corp :

* Says authorization increases number of own shares purchasable under plan from 3 million shares to 5 million shares

* Nidec expands own share repurchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

