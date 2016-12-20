版本:
BRIEF-Pharnext completes patient enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 trial of PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1a

Dec 20 Pharnext Sas :

* Pharnext completes patient enrollment in international pivotal phase 3 trial of PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1a

* Results of PLEO-CMT trial are expected in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

