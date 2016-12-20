BRIEF-BioLife solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with TissueGene for CryoStor use in Invossa osteoarthritis cell-mediated gene therapy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 BioLife Solutions Inc
* BioLife Solutions-For U.S. market, TissueGene has received special protocol assessment designation for phase 3 trials scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2017
* BioLife Solutions-Mitsubishi Tanabe will proceed with Japanese clinical trials, filings; Kolon Life will be responsible for manufacturing activities
* BioLife Solutions executes 10 year supply agreement with TissueGene for CryoStor use in Invossa osteoarthritis cell-mediated gene therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.