BRIEF-Tribune Media to sell Gracenote for $560 million

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Tribune Media Co
* Company announces intention to repay debt and declare special dividend of approximately $500 million in Q1 of 2017
* Tribune Media Co - tribune media will retain its ownership of business-to-consumer websites, Covers.com and Prosportsdaily.com
* Tribune Media Co - plans to continue its existing $400 million share repurchase program
* Tribune Media expects to receive approximately $500 million in after-tax proceeds from transaction
* Special dividend would be paid from existing cash
* Tribune Media to sell Gracenote for $560 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.