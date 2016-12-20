BRIEF-Nielsen acquires Gracenote from Tribune Media

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* Nielsen acquires Gracenote
* Nielsen Holdings PLC says Gracenote will operate as a business unit within Nielsen
* Nielsen Holdings Plc says Nielsen expects acquisition of Gracenote to be neutral to 2017 GAAP EPS and slightly accretive in 2018
* Nielsen Holdings PLC says it has entered into an agreement with Tribune Media company to purchase Gracenote
* Nielsen Holdings PLC says transaction is expected to be financed through a combination of cash and debt
* Nielsen Holdings PLC says transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Company will continue to operate from its headquarters in Emeryville, California after deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.