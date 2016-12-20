BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust sees 2017 core FFO of 70 cents/shr - 75 cents/shr

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Gramercy Property Trust
* Gramercy Property Trust reaffirms 2016 guidance and announces fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees 2017 core FFO of $0.70 - $0.75 per common share
* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees AFFO of $0.65 - $0.70 per common share in 2017
* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.