BRIEF-Golden Minerals announces At-the-Market offering

Dec 20 Golden Minerals Co

* Golden Minerals Co - Sales agreement will remain in full force and effect until earlier of December 31, 2018

* Golden Minerals - Intends to use proceeds of offering with current cash resources, to fund new, continuing exploration programs at its mining projects

* Golden Minerals Co - Will be entitled to sell shares of common stock through Wainwright, sales having aggregate gross sales price of up to $5.0 million

* Golden Minerals announces At-the-Market offering