BRIEF-Golden Minerals announces At-the-Market offering

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Golden Minerals Co
* Golden Minerals Co - Sales agreement will remain in full force and effect until earlier of December 31, 2018
* Golden Minerals - Intends to use proceeds of offering with current cash resources, to fund new, continuing exploration programs at its mining projects
* Golden Minerals Co - Will be entitled to sell shares of common stock through Wainwright, sales having aggregate gross sales price of up to $5.0 million
Golden Minerals announces At-the-Market offering
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.