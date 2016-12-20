BRIEF-General Mills reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 General Mills Inc
* General Mills reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results
* General Mills Inc says second-quarter net sales for General Mills' U.S. retail segment totaled $2.52 billion, down 9 percent from prior year
* General Mills Inc says currency translation is now expected to reduce full-year adjusted diluted EPS by 1 cent in 2017
* Says company now expects free cash flow to increase at a high single-digit rate in 2017
* Says qtrly U.S. retail segment operating profit increased 2 percent, primarily driven by benefits from cost savings initiatives
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.09, revenue view $16.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Second-Quarter net sales for General Mills' international segment totaled $1.10 billion, down 5 percent from prior year
* 2017 organic net sales growth now expected to decline between 3 and 4 percent, below previous range of flat to down 2 percent
* Says constant-currency total segment operating profit is now expected to increase 2 to 4 percent in 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.80
* Q2 sales $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.23 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.