BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb signs exclusive worldwide license agreement with Psioxus Therapeutics for NG-348

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb signs exclusive worldwide license agreement with Psioxus Therapeutics for NG-348, an "armed" oncolytic virus to address solid tumors
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Psioxus eligible to receive up to $886 million in development and sales-based milestones, as well as royalties on net sales
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Psioxus is also eligible to receive up to $886 million in development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, as well as royalties on net sale
* Under terms of agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will grant Psioxus a $50 million upfront payment
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says will also be responsible for providing Psioxus funding to support activities related to preclinical development of NG-348 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.