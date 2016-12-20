版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Draper to build preclinical microphysiological systems with Pfizer to help predict clinical outcomes

Dec 20 Pfizer Inc

* Draper to build preclinical microphysiological systems with Pfizer to help predict clinical outcomes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

