BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP to acquire certain assets from Murphy Energy Corporation

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 NGL Energy Partners Lp
* NGL Energy Partners LP to acquire certain assets from Murphy Energy Corporation
* Combined purchase price of assets is approximately $51 million and is expected to close in January 2017
* NGL Energy Partners LP says transaction was approved by United States Bankruptcy Court as high bidder for certain assets of Murphy Energy Corporation
* NGL Energy Partners LP says assets include Port Hudson, Louisiana terminal and Kingfisher, Oklahoma facility
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.