BRIEF-Blackberry posts Q3 GAAP loss of $0.22/share

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Blackberry Ltd:
* Blackberry reports record GAAP gross margin of 67%, driven by growth in software and services revenue
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue $301 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company raises full year non-GAAP EPS outlook
* Blackberry Ltd - total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was approximately $1.6 billion as of November 30, 2016
* Qtrly non-GAAP total revenue of $301 million
* Blackberry ltd - q3 GAAP gross margin 67 percent versus 29.3 percent in q2
* Now expect to achieve non-GAAP EPS profitability for full year, up from a prior range of breakeven to a five cent loss.
* Blackberry- non-GAAP revenue breakdown for quarter was about 55% for software & services, 22% for service access fees, 23% for mobility solutions segment
* Q3 GAAP revenue $ 289 million versus $548 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP company total software and services revenues of $172 million
* Remain on track to deliver 30 percent growth in company total software and services revenues for full fiscal year
* Anticipate breakeven non-GAAP EPS and approximately breakeven free cash flow in q4
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.