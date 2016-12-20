版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Prospect Capital Portfolio invests $19 mln in acquisition of two aircrafts

Dec 20 Prospect Capital Corp:

* Prospect Capital Portfolio Company invests $19 million in acquisition of two 737-700 aircraft to further expand aircraft leasing platform

* Echelon invested $19 million in transaction, not including third party financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

