2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Nabriva posts results of leap 1 phase 3 trial in community acquired bacterial pneumonia

Dec 20 Nabriva Therapeutics AG:

* Nabriva achieves 60% randomization target in leap 1 phase 3 trial in community acquired bacterial pneumonia

* Continue to anticipate topline clinical data from both CABP trials in second half of 2017

* Expects to complete enrollment of 550 patients by end of q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

