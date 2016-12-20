版本:
BRIEF-FactSet posts Q1 earnings of $1.66/share

Dec 20 FactSet Research Systems Inc:

* FactSet reports solid revenue and earnings growth in first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.66

* Q1 revenue $288.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.78 to $1.82

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.74

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $293 million to $298 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $295.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

