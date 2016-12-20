BRIEF-Darden restaurants reports Q2 sales $1.64 billion

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Darden Restaurants Inc
* Q2 Olive Garden sales $ 915.0 million versus $892.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.64
* Quarter same-restaurant sales increased 1.7 pct for quarter
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.93, revenue view $7.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Darden Restaurants Inc says Q2 same-restaurant sales for Olive Garden rose 2.6 percent
* There is now approximately $485 million remaining under current repurchase authorization
* Sees 2017 same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct
* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and reaffirms earnings outlook for the full fiscal year
* Q2 sales $1.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.87 to $3.97
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.