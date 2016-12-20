BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc
* Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - asset transaction with total consideration of approximately $17.7 million payable
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc says expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings, while creating a new growth oriented brand
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - deal also includes an additional earn-out payment of up to $7.3 million payable in Q1 of 2018
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc says deal will be an asset transaction with total consideration of approximately $17.7 million payable at closing
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - intends to finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and its existing credit facility
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.