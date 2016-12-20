版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-RSP Permian announces amended and restated credit agreement

Dec 20 RSP Permian Inc

* Amended and restated credit agreement extends maturity date of facility until december 19, 2021

* RSP Permian - amended credit agreement increases borrowing base under facility to $950 million, increases maximum commitments of lenders to $2.5 billion

* RSP Permian, Inc announces amended and restated credit agreement with increased borrowing base and commitment size Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐