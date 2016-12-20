BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant says Q4 same restaurant sales rose 0.4 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc
* Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for Q4 and fiscal 2016
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - Q4 2016 revenue increased 3.6 pct to $11.5 million from increased retail revenues and supplier coordination fees
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - same restaurant sales increased in Q4 of 2016 by 0.4 pct
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - net earnings of $3.2 million for Q4 2016 decreased 10.9 pct versus Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.