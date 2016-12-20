版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Telus to buy up to 1 mln common shares under its normal course issuer bid through private agreements

Dec 20 Telus Corp :

* Telus Corp -common shares purchased will be counted towards 8 million common shares that co is entitled to purchase for cancellation over a 12-month period

* Telus to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares under its normal course issuer bid through one or more private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

