2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Valspar Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $1.27

Dec 20 Valspar Corp

* Valspar corp - foreign currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 3% for fiscal 2016

* Valspar reports fiscal fourth quarter 2016 and year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.27

* Q4 sales $1.11 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

