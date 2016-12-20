版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Endo says appointed Blaise Coleman as CFO

Dec 20 Endo International Plc

* Endo International Plc - coleman has been serving as Endo's interim chief financial officer since November 22, 2016

* Endo announces appointment of Blaise Coleman as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐