公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Gogo announces launch of $50 mln senior secured notes offering

Dec 20 Gogo Inc:

* Gogo Inc announces launch of $50 million senior secured notes offering

* Gogo Inc - commencement of a private offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of additional 12.500% senior secured notes due 2022

* Gogo Inc - initial 12.500% senior secured notes due 2022 were issued in an aggregate principal amount of $525 million on June 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

