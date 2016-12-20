版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Ingredion to acquire TIC Gums

Dec 20 Ingredion Inc:

* Ingredion to acquire TIC Gums; expands Ingredion's customer base, specialty portfolio and texture expertise

* Ingredion - expects to fund $400 million cash transaction with available cash and short-term credit

* Transaction is expected to be $0.04 - $0.05 accretive to adjusted EPS in first year

* Acquisition has been approved by Ingredion's board of directors and stockholders of TIC Gums Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐