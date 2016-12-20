版本:
BRIEF-Autobytel to sell its specialty finance leads product to internet brands

Dec 20 Autobytel Inc

* Autobytel to sell its specialty finance leads product to internet brands

* Total consideration for SFL product includes $3.2 million of cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

