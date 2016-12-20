版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Diamedica announces positive top-line results from DM199 bridging clinical trial

Dec 20 Diamedica Inc

* Diamedica announces positive top-line results from DM199 bridging clinical trial

* Diamedica Inc says plans to use results of DM199 bridging clinical trial study to guide phase II dosing in upcoming clinical trials

* Diamedica Inc says no treatment limiting adverse events were reported in any dose group in the trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐