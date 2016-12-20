版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Barfresh appoints new director following Unibel's strategic investment

Dec 20 Barfresh Food Group Inc

* Barfresh appoints new director following Unibel's strategic investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐