BRIEF-Hill International to sell Construction Claims Group for $147 mln

Dec 20 Hill International Inc :

* Deal for $147 million in an all-cash transaction

* Hill International - deal expected to be principally tax-free to Hill in United States as a result of co's significant net operating loss carryforwards

* Hill International agrees to sell Construction Claims Group to private equity firm Bridgepoint in $147 million all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

