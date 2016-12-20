BRIEF-Hill International to sell Construction Claims Group for $147 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Hill International Inc :
* Deal for $147 million in an all-cash transaction
* Hill International - deal expected to be principally tax-free to Hill in United States as a result of co's significant net operating loss carryforwards
* Hill International agrees to sell Construction Claims Group to private equity firm Bridgepoint in $147 million all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.