BRIEF-Astellas announces FDA fast track designation for its DNA vaccine

Dec 20 Astellas Pharma Inc :

* Astellas Pharma - phase I clinical trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, immune response of ASP0892 in adults allergic to peanuts has been initiated

* Astellas announces FDA fast track designation for ASP0892, DNA vaccine for mitigation of severe hypersensitivity reactions due to peanut allergy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

