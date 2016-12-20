版本:
BRIEF-Optical Cable Q4 EPS $0.11

Dec 20 Optical Cable Corp

* Optical cable corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales rose 3.3 percent to $17.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

