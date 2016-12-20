版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Apellis announces FDA fast track designation for APL-2 in PNH

Dec 20 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Apellis announces fda fast track designation for apl-2 in pnh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

