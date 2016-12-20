版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals appoints Jeffrey Young CFO

Dec 20 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Young will succeed George O. Elston, company's outgoing chief financial officer

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Jeffrey Young as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

