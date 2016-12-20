版本:
BRIEF-Gregory Billings joins Calix as senior vice president of services

Dec 20 Calix Inc :

* Billings joins Calix from Zebra technologies

* Gregory Billings joins Calix as senior vice president of services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

