BRIEF-CVB Financial and Valley Commerce Bancorp announces amended merger agreement

Dec 20 Cvb Financial Corp -

* Amendment allows CVB to terminate merger agreement in event its average closing price is less than $11.00

* Amendment removes, as condition to closing, requirement that VCBP's deal related expenses not exceed certain thresholds

* If weighted average closing price of co's stock before deal is $20 or greater,aggregate merger consideration will not exceed $62.2 million

* CVB Financial Corp and Valley Commerce Bancorp announce amended merger agreement