BRIEF-TerraVia suspends supply to Soylent

Dec 20 TerraVia Holdings Inc -

* Decision to suspend supply is based on "high level of concern" that soylent's actions in addressing its issues with powder 1.6

* Made decision to suspend supply to soylent of all its ingredients, effective immediately

TerraVia suspends supply to Soylent

