版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Reading International confirms receipt of conditional proposal from Patton Vision

Dec 20 Reading International Inc

* Will review revised unsolicited, conditional proposal in due course

* Reading international confirms receipt of unsolicited, conditional proposal from Patton Vision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐