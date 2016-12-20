版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Aecom, energysolutions joint venture wins San Onofre nuclear generating station decommissioning contract

Dec 20 AECOM -

* Value of contract will be included in AECOM's backlog for q1 of fiscal year 2017

* AECOM, Energysolutions joint venture wins San Onofre nuclear generating station decommissioning contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐