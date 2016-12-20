版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite Aid reach agreement to sell 865 Rite Aid stores to Fred's Pharmacy

Dec 20 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says continues to expect that it will realize synergies from acquisition of Rite Aid in excess of $1 billion

* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid reach agreement to sell 865 Rite Aid stores to Fred's Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

